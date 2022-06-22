Malaika Arora recalls her car accident; Says yoga would make great difference to her mental & physical state

Malaika Arora has opened up about her accident that happened earlier this year saying that her body went through a lot of shock and needed time to recover. On the International Yoga Day, the actress, in a recent interview with India Today, revealed that after she met with the accident, she wanted to do yoga as she knew it would make a great difference to her ‘mental and physical state.'

Recalling her hard time, the 48-year-old actress said, “Without making light of the situation, besides my healing, the one thing I kept asking my doctor was when I could go back to my yoga practice. I could not do it immediately. I could only start with basic yoga at the start. I knew yoga would make a great difference to my mental and physical state, hence, I kept asking my doctor about it. The day my trainer came home and did a class, I was in tears.”

The actress further said, “My body went through a lot of shock [post the accident] and needed time to recover. When I could do 45 mins to one hour of my yoga class, it made me so happy. Today, we are two and a half months since the accident, and I am back to my practice and I am so happy about it. Thank you, yoga."

The incident occurred on April 2 in Khopoli, Maharashtra when Malaika was returning to Mumbai from Pune and her Range Rover was caught in a three-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She had sustained minor injuries and was sent to a hospital for treatment. The actress was then rushed to Navi Mumbai's Apollo hospital for treatment. After one day, she got discharged from the hospital and was taken home by her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora has featured as a judge in many Indian reality shows. She takes yoga classes for fitness and is often snapped after workout. Meanwhile, the actress has been rocking the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. As per the reports, the couple is also going to be a part of the newest season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ which will premiere later this year.