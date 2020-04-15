Malaika Arora recalls The Jungle Book's 'Bare necessities' song to survive this quarantine period; Watch

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to remind her fans of a song that totally encapsulates the current situation. Check it out below.

Just like you and I, has been staying indoors amid the lockdown which was recently extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And while mental health and anxiety can get difficult by staying indoors 24X7, Malaika took to Instagram to remind her fans of a song that totally encapsulates the current situation. On Instagram, Malaika shared a short clip of the song 'Bare Necessities' from The Jungle Book.

Now, if your wondering which Jungle Book this could be. It is the classic 1967 film that close to the hearts of so many people even today. In the song, beloved Mowgli and Bhalu can be seen prancing around with Bhalu explaining how in life all we require are simple things. Malaika seems to have resonated with the song as she captioned her post, "Jus stick to the bare necessities , support local n respect Mother Nature .... #thistooshallpass #stayhomestaysafe."

Check out Malaika Arora's post below:

Isn't it a simple yet significant reminder?

Amid this lockdown period, Malaika has been cooking her heart out. She had also shared a few video on social media. Apart from that, she has been spending time with her family. However, boyfriend is locked up at his own place with sister Anshula Kapoor. Earlier, the yoga enthusiast had also shared a picture of herself and written, "Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep ,some introspection ,family time, repeat .... all the perks of stayin at home.... #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×