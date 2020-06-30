Malaika Arora rejoices as TikTok is banned: Says ‘Finally we won’t be subjected to people’s ridiculous videos’

Malaika Arora was among the celebs who celebrated the TikTok ban in India amid the rising tensions at Indo-China border. The star expressed relief as the video app got banned along with other Chinese apps.

Amid the rise in tensions at the Indo-China border, the Government of India yesterday took a decision to ban a certain number of Chinese mobile applications including the very popular video app, TikTok. This move by the government brought cheer to some and one of them is . The Bollywood star took to social media to celebrate the ban on the video application that was used by people to create video content. Malaika was among the first to hail this move.

The diva took to social media to share a photo of the news being flashed on her television as she welcomed the TiKTok ban in India. Malaika expressed relief and rejoiced that due to the ban on TikTok, people will no longer have to see ‘ridiculous’ videos made by content creators. Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika wrote, “Best news of lockdown….finally we will not be subjected to people’s ridiculous videos.” The diva expressed elation over the news of the application ban in India post Galwan valley violence.

The move by the government to ban TikTok and other Chinese mobile applications gave rise to several memes on social media. Malaika was among the first few celebs to react to the TikTok ban. Apart from her, Vishal Dadlani, Richa Chaddha and others too reacted to the ban of the Chinese applications. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Malaika has been staying at home with her son . Often, she shares updates on social media and gives fans a glimpse of her lockdown. On the work front, Malaika was a part of a dance reality show judges panel before the lockdown.

Here is Malaika Arora’s reaction on TikTok ban:

