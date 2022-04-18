Malaika Arora returns to work in high heels post car accident, says 'feels good to be back on set'

Malaika Arora’s fans were left worried after news of her meeting with an accident surfaced online. The actress suffered injuries after some cars collided with each other on the Mumbai-Pune highway. To fans' delight, Malaika Arora recently shared that she is recovering well. The actress today resumed her work. She took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her high heels as she steps out to fulfill her work commitments. Sharing it, Malaika wrote, “Feels good to be back on set” along with folded hands emoticons.

Malaika and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor recently attended newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's post-wedding bash. The paparazzi clicked the lovebirds as they made their first appearance together post Malaika’s accident. A week back, Malaika shared a gratitude note which read, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.”

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress also expressed gratitude to her doctors for taking good care of her. “Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff.”

Take a look:

Malaika had concluded her post by thanking all her close ones. She said, “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!.”

Also Read: Malaika Arora looks flawless in a black spaghetti top as she is ‘healing’ after her accident; PIC