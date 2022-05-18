Malaika Arora reveals being a strict mother to Arhaan, striking a balance between being a parent & a friend

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. The actress never hesitates in expressing her views, be it on social media or in her interviews. From openly talking about dating Arjun Kapoor who is younger than her to talking about her bond with her son, the diva is always out there. In a recent interview with Grazia, Malaika described the kind of mom she is and what the last two years have revealed about her.

Malaika talks about her bond with Arhaan

Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan is going to turn 20 this year, so when the diva was asked to describe Malaika the mom she replied that she is no helicopter mom but a strict one. She reveals striking a balance between being a parent and being a friend. Malaika added that Arhaan knows he can talk to his mom about anything at any time. According to her, children need to know that they have a non-intrusive support system. “So I am fun, chilled out, and don't monitor his every move, but he knows that I mean business”.

Talking about the last two years when everyone dealt with the pandemic, Malaika was asked what these two years revealed about her? She replied that she is comfortable being alone without any trappings. She revealed, “Time spent with oneself is crucial for self-development and self-growth, and I value my time more than ever before. The pandemic also solidified my understanding of how essential it is to reach out to people. We sometimes get consumed in our own lives and pursuits and take people for granted, but connections matter and require effort to nurture and cultivate. If it's important to you, you must give it your time and attention.”

Meanwhile, Malaika has also been making headlines for her love affair with Arjun Kapoor. In her conversation with HELLO! India, Malaika pointed out the 'misogynist approach' to females dating younger men. “It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man,” she added.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora calls her childhood 'tumultuous'; Says wants to be known as woman who lived life 'queen-sized'