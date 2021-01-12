Malaika Arora reveals bonding with sister Amrita over THIS during Goa vacay; Was Arjun Kapoor behind the lens?

Keeping up her date with Throwback Tuesday, Malaika Arora shared a photo with her sister Amrita Arora as they lounged around in the expansive Goa home.

still seems to be recovering from her year-end holiday hangover as she shared another fun photo from her Goa vacation. The diva headed to Goa in December to ring in Christmas with her family. Later, boyfriend joined her for New Year celebrations and the duo turned up the heat on Instagram with their photos.

On Tuesday, keeping up her date with Throwback Tuesday, Malaika shared a photo with her sister Amrita Arora as they lounged around in the expansive Goa home. The fun photo showed the two sisters posing for the camera adorably and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor was behind the lens. For their expressions, Malaika had the perfect caption as she revealed their foodie side.

Sharing the photo, Malaika's caption read, "@amuaroraofficial thinkin Wat should be her next meal.... me,I ate that meal #webondoverfood." Amrita loved her sister's post and even reacted to it with several laughing emojis.

Check out Malaika's Throwback Tuesday post:

Meanwhile, Malaika joined her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan with Karisma and Amrita on Monday night as they hinted Bebo's new beginning at a new home. The girl gang photo was shared by Kareena who wrote, "It’s been a Fortune of memories ...to new beginnings now #fortunenights #fortuneyouhavebeenkind #endofanera.” While the duo’s caption is a mystery, Bebo might be hinting at moving out of her apartment building, which is named Fortune Apartments.

