Malaika Arora reveals her 48th birthday plans; Shares how it's 'strange' not having son Arhaan around

Popular star Malaika Arora, who is loved by audiences for her stints on reality shows and her iconic act in Dil Se song Chaiyya Chaiyya, has turned a year older today. As Malaika celebrates her 48th birthday, friends, family and fans have been wishing her on social media. Amid this, the diva has opened up about her birthday celebration in a chat with a daily. Not just this, Malaika has also shared how her life has changed after her son Arhaan Khan has moved to the US for further studies.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Malaika revealed that she plans to have a 'quiet birthday' this year with only her family. She shared, "I am in no mood to celebrate this year, so I’ll have a quiet birthday at home with family and a few friends. There will be home-cooked food by my mom and that, for me, is the best kind of birthday." Further, talking about her son Arhaan, Malaika shared that even though it's strange not having him around, she is happy about his new journey. Arhaan moved to the US for further studies this year.

Talking about him, Malaika told the daily, "The change has been difficult and it’s strange not to have him around. But, I’m proud of him for taking this step to embark on a new journey. I’m rooting for his success." Often, Malaika has shared posts to express how she misses Arhaan. A while back, she had even shared a cute photo with her pet Casper to show how she and her pet dog were missing Arhaan who is in the US.

Meanwhile, last night, Malaika was spotted below beau Arjun Kapoor's house in a white dress as she headed to celebrate her birthday. The diva looked lovely in a pretty white dress and left fans excited about her birthday celebration. On the work front, Malaika is a part of the judges’ panel of the new season of India's Best Dancer with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

