  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora reveals she always wished to have a daughter

Actress Malaika Arora says she always wished she had a daughter to share her things with.
5416 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora reveals she always wished to have a daughter Malaika Arora reveals she always wished to have a daughter
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malaika opened up on the subject when made a guest appearance in a recent episode of the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4". After the performance of contestant Florina Gogoi, the actress picked up the six-year-old in her arms and spoke about how she has always wanted a daughter.

"Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya? I have a son at home... From a long time, I have been saying, 'kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti'. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!" said Malaika and also asked for a hug and a kiss from Florina.

Florina performed to the 1980s' number "Disco Station", sung by Asha Bhosle. Malaika, too, joined Florina on the stage during the dance.

"Super Dancer: Chapter 4" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

Also read| 'It's all false': Anupam Kher puts an end to 'negative' rumours about wife Kirron Kher's health

 

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Amid COVID 19 surge, Malaika Arora shares a useful hack to improve lung health while staying indoors; WATCH
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks uber cool in casuals as she steps out with her pet for morning walk
Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor go down memory lane with PHOTOS on Maheep's birthday; Malaika Arora pens a wish
Arjun Kapoor loves how 'dignified' Malaika Arora is: I've never seen her complain or harbour any negativity
Wednesday Wisdom: Malaika Arora prays to Lord to protect her loved ones & whole world from COVID 19 pandemic
Malaika Arora calls large crowd gathering during Kumbh Mela shocking; Says ‘We stay in, we stay safe’
close