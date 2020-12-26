  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora REVEALS she was in quarantine with beau Arjun Kapoor; Says 'He was super fun and entertaining'

In a recent interview, Malaika Arora has opened about quarantining with Arjun Kapoor and was all praises for the actor. Here’s what she said.
72875 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora, Arjun KapoorMalaika Arora REVEALS she was in quarantine with beau Arjun Kapoor; Says 'He was super fun and entertaining'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Think of the most loved couples in Bollywood and the list will surely be incomplete without mentioning the lovebirds, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. The duo has been the talk of the town ever since they made their relationship Instagram official last year. From sharing their lovey-dovey photos on social media to stepping out together in the city, Arjun and Malaika have time and again won hearts. In fact, the power couple had contracted COVID 19 around the same time in September. Notably, the stunning actress and the Gunday star were in quarantine together.

In a recent interview with Zoom, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl revealed that she was in quarantine with an entertaining actor without naming Arjun. On being asked to name an actor she would want to be in lockdown with Malaika told Zoom, “I was in quarantine with an actor and he is very entertaining. There is never a dull moment with him. He keeps making fun of me, so I am only laughing. For me, he super fun and entertaining.”

During the interview, the fashionista also got emotional about son Arhaan as she revealed that he will soon be flying for his studies and she is not yet ready to process it because it is heartbreaking for her.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Malaika and revealed what made them go public about it. He was quoted as saying, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable.”

Also Read: Christmas 2020: Malaika Arora poses with Arhaan & family for postcard worthy PICS; Arjun Kapoor wishes fans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Zoom TV/ Filmfare

You may like these
Christmas 2020: Malaika Arora poses with Arhaan & family for postcard worthy PICS; Arjun Kapoor wishes fans
Malaika Arora ditches her Sunday pyjamas and goes all glam in white and gold as she shares a stunning photo
Malaika Arora begins Christmas prep as she shares a sneak peek of her mistletoe and fancy festive decor
Arjun Kapoor wows his fans in an all black outfit and ladylove Malaika Arora is all hearts for it; See PHOTO
Malaika Arora wanting to know ‘Who’ Arjun Kapoor is talking about in recent post is every GIRLFRIEND ever; PIC
Malaika Arora gives a glimpse of everything she is thankful for on Thanksgiving Day & it includes Arjun Kapoor
close