Malaika Arora REVEALS she was in quarantine with beau Arjun Kapoor; Says 'He was super fun and entertaining'

In a recent interview, Malaika Arora has opened about quarantining with Arjun Kapoor and was all praises for the actor. Here’s what she said.

Think of the most loved couples in Bollywood and the list will surely be incomplete without mentioning the lovebirds, and . The duo has been the talk of the town ever since they made their relationship Instagram official last year. From sharing their lovey-dovey photos on social media to stepping out together in the city, Arjun and Malaika have time and again won hearts. In fact, the power couple had contracted COVID 19 around the same time in September. Notably, the stunning actress and the Gunday star were in quarantine together.

In a recent interview with Zoom, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl revealed that she was in quarantine with an entertaining actor without naming Arjun. On being asked to name an actor she would want to be in lockdown with Malaika told Zoom, “I was in quarantine with an actor and he is very entertaining. There is never a dull moment with him. He keeps making fun of me, so I am only laughing. For me, he super fun and entertaining.”

During the interview, the fashionista also got emotional about son Arhaan as she revealed that he will soon be flying for his studies and she is not yet ready to process it because it is heartbreaking for her.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Malaika and revealed what made them go public about it. He was quoted as saying, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable.”

Also Read: Christmas 2020: Malaika Arora poses with Arhaan & family for postcard worthy PICS; Arjun Kapoor wishes fans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×