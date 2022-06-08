Malaika Arora reveals son Arhaan Khan was in a 'shock' after her car accident; Talks about his future

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. She is a doting mother to her son Arhaan Khan. He is Malaika’s son from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan and the Chaiyya Chaiyya star often shares heartfelt posts for him on social media. Recently, Malaika was visiting her son in America, where he is pursuing his higher studies. Now, in a recent conversation with ETimes, she recalled how her son was in a 'shock' after he came to know about her car accident.

She said that Arhaan was hugely worried and was howling on the phone. He was also ready to hop on to the next flight to visit Malaika. She recalled how everyone was talking to him but he would not believe anyone. She said, "He had no clue of the extent of damage that I had suffered. He only wanted to be sure that I was fine. Although he was told everything about my surgery and recovery, he didn’t believe anyone. He thought everyone was merely pacifying him." Further, Malaika said that they weren't in peace so as soon as she got off sedation, she talked to him and assured him that she is fine.

The actress said that her next agenda is content production. She said that she is now ready to take things to the next level and is open to hearing business ideas, especially in the health, lifestyle, and fashion spaces. Further, when asked if Arhaan will join her, she said that currently he is studying cinema and is too young. She said that at his age, he needs to explore his options, make mistakes and learn from them. "We’re not here to give it all to him on a platter. We are there to guide him and push him in areas where he needs it. He has a long way to go," she said. Meanwhile, currently, Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

