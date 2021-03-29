Malaika Arora is a riot of colours in her Holi outfit; Snaps BF Arjun Kapoor staying fit even on a holiday.

On the occasion of Holi, Malaika Arora wished her fans and followers with a series of stunning photos of herself and a picture of Arjun Kapoor.

and made sure to make the most of their long weekend as the couple zipped off to Alibaug and joined Arjun's cousin Rhea Kapoor at the family bungalow. Rhea Kapoor and boyfriend Karan Boolani have been in the small coastal town since quite sometime and Arjun as well as Malaika joined them along with a few other friends.

On Sunday, the lovebirds took to social media to share a couple of photos of their scenic stroll in Alibaug. And today, on the occasion of Holi, Malaika wished her fans and followers with a series of stunning photos of herself. Malaika was a riot of colours as she wore a bright pink one shoulder dress. The fitness diva also was seen wearing neon pink kinesio tape on her shoulders, hinting that she's probably recovering from an injury.

While Malaika lounged and wished her fans a Happy Holi, Arjun Kapoor was making sure to not miss his workouts even on their mini vacation. Malaika snapped Arjun skipping by the pool as she used the GIF 'Let's do this'.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's photos below:

Meanwhile, Malaika's bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating Holi in the city with her newborn son, Taimur and Saif. In fact, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also joined them with their little one Inaaya Kemmu. Kareena and Soha shared adorable photos of their kids Taimur and Inaaya respectively drenched in Holi colours.

