Malaika Arora rocks a golden blazer, turns cheerleader for beau Arjun Kapoor as he walks the ramp; WATCH

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since they made their relationship official, fans have been swooning over them and their bond. Malaika and Arjun often make it to the headlines as and when they are spotted together. Moreover, their loved-up pictures with each other on social media also leave fans gushing over them. Tonight, Malaika was seen cheering for Arjun as the latter walked the ramp looking dapper as ever. Have you seen their latest video?

Malaika Arora cheers for Arjun Kapoor

A few hours back, Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp at a fashion show. The Ek Villain Returns actor looked quite handsome and stylish as she donned a blingy black kurta with matching trousers. He exuded confidence as he walked the ramp with a bright smile. His ladylove Malaika Arora was seen seated in the audience. She looked gorgeous in her golden embellished attire. She kept her hair open and was seen cheering and clapping for beau Arjun.

Take a look:

This week, Arjun's film Ek Villain Returns was released in theatres and Malaika was rooting for him. While the film is off to a slow start, Arjun's performance is what is earning applause from critics, family, and friends. The actor is seen in an action avatar in the thriller as he faces off against John Abraham. Just before the release of the film, Malaika had shared a photo featuring a hoarding with its poster in the city and had rooted for beau Arjun.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun's Paris diaries continue to make headlines. Their photos of visiting the Eiffel Tower, relishing delicious food, and more certainly grabbed all the attention on social media.

