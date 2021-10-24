Malaika Arora’s Birthday Bash: Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & Karisma arrive in style; PHOTOS

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and yogini Malaika Arora turned a year older on Saturday, October 23. The diva rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The model and actor can slip into any silhouette giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look. Going by the same for her birthday bash, the star took her fashion game a notch higher in a quirky Balenciaga ensemble.

Beau Arjun Kapoor and BFFs Kareena & Karisma were also in attendance for her birthday party. While the Ishqzaade star kept it casual in an olive green hoodie and comfy trousers. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor opted for a quirky printed t-shirt matched with black trousers. Speaking of Karisma, the Raja Hindustani star slipped into a gorgeous floral dress paired with statement heels and a tiny purse. It appears that the stars have all assembled to party like there’s no tomorrow.

Check out the photos below:

Earlier in the day, beau Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share a stunning photo of the couple while wishing her lady love a happy birthday. Sharing a mushy photo, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest.” On the other hand, even BFF Kareena Kapoor shared a gorgeous still of Malaika blooming like a sunflower. While captioning her goofy photo, Kareena said, “O meri lolli lolli! To dancing nights and twinning tees forever. Happy Birthday.”

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Currently, she is judging another season of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

