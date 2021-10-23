On Malaika Arora’s birthday, take a look at her fairytale love story with Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood. The couple’s dating rumours first surfaced in 2018 after they were spotted leaving each other's house several times. During the lockdown, we also saw Arjun and Malaika spending quality time with each other. The pair has been supportive of each other over the years. Be it stepping out for cozy dinner dates to enjoying a vacation, Arjun and Malaika make headlines for their adorable photos. On Malaika’s birthday, we revisit Arjun and Malaika's romance with a few photos.

Arjun Kapoor spotted at his ladylove's house

Well, as per a report in MensXP, it all started when the Gunday actor was once spotted leaving the fitness diva's house late at night, and soon after that, dating rumours started doing the rounds on the internet.

Public Appearances

Pictures and videos of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor walking hand-in-hand at various events started doing rounds on social media. In one of the Koffee with Karan episodes, the diva was asked about her favourite male performer. Maliaka Arora said that for her, it is Arjun Kapoor.

Appearance at Lakme Fashion Week

Despite the endless rumours, Arjun and Malaika were spotted together at Lakme Fashion Week sitting next to each other. This again added fuel to the speculations.

Family get-togethers

The lovebirds were even spotted together attending several family functions. Be it parties or dinner dates, the couple started spending more time together. Malaika even shared a picture of her get-together with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh which featured Arjun.

India's Got Talent

Arjun and Parineeti Chopra made an appearance on 'India's Got Talent' to promote their film Namaste England. On the sets of the show, Arjun & Malaika walked hand-in-hand and also, their chemistry was evident.

India's Most Wanted screening

During Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted's screening, Malaika and Arjun happily posed together for the shutterbugs. Later, during an interview with Filmfare, Arjun said that he doesn't want people to believe that they are still hiding their relationship.

Loved-up birthday wishes

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora frequently trend for their Instagram exchanges and fans simply love it when that happens. The couple’s loved-up birthday post for each other also grabbed the attention.

Wedding on cards?

Well, though there is no confirmation on that, Malaika has already declared her wedding preference! During a fashion show, Malaika was asked what will she prefer to wear on her wedding day. The actress replied saying that she will want a white wedding. "There is nothing more beautiful than a white wedding. It is surreal. Yes, of course, Indian attire is beautiful but, since you asked for my preference, I will have to say white wedding," she said.

