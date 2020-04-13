Malaika Arora’s Monday mood is all about ‘Missing family friends’; Arjun Kapoor is all hearts for her selfie

Today, Malaika Arora shared a sun kissed selfie as she reveals she is missing her friends and family. Take a look

is in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and just like most of us, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been spending her time indoors by working out and cooking up a storm in her kitchen. While Malaika’s day starts with a session of yoga, thanks to social media, we know that during the day, Malaika has been cooking. From making paniyaram, walnut cake, banana ice-cream to other yummy desserts, this 46- year-old actress has been dishing out some amazing desserts, and today, Malaika Arora, looks like, was missing her family and friends as she posted a sun kissed, no make-up photo on Instagram and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Missing -my-family-friends-face #stayhome#staysafe..”

Soon after, while beau was all hearts for the photo, had a rather filmy take on Malaika’s photo as he wrote, “Uff in ankhon ki masti ke..” Yesterday, Arjun Kapoor posted a photo of a cake on Instagram and captioned it as ‘Her’ and well, netizens were quick to figure out that ladylove Malaika Arora must have baked a cake for Arjun. Aww, we go!

We all know that Malaika Arora has a son from her previous marriage to Arbaaz Khan, and when in an interview, Malaika was asked about Arhaan’s stance on her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika had said that she has had that conversation with her son, and she is happy that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today. On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

