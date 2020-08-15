  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora’s pet Casper watches over as she nails a yoga pose & their conversation is too cute to be missed

Today, Malaika Arora took to social media to share a photo with her pet Casper as the two are seen doing yoga asanas. See photo
29544 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora’s pet Casper watches over as she nails a yoga pose & their conversation is too cute to be missedMalaika Arora’s pet Casper watches over as she nails a yoga pose & their conversation is too cute to be missed

Malaika Arora is a true-blue social media diva and her social media posts grab instant attention. From posting photos with her BFFs to posting workout videos and family photos, we totally love Malaika’s posts and today, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress shared a photo with her pet Casper wherein the two are seen doing yoga. Yes, Malaika’s quarantine workout today involved Casper as the two tried some yoga asanas, and we totally loved her funny twist to yoga as alongside the photo, her caption read, “featured her dog, Casper. The gram was captioned, “Casper saying- hey! U said yoga is relaxing, so that's what am doing...why u twisted that way!? Let me teach u.#casper#CanineGyaan (sic).”

In the photo, we can see Malaika Arora doing the pow pose while Casper watches over Malaika while he is lying on the yoga mat. In the photo, Malaika is wearing a grey coloured sports bra, and she nails her yoga look by tying her hair in a top knot. Now since currently Malaika Arora is seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer, in the coming episodes, we will see Malaika shake a leg with Sonu Sood as the latter will make an appearance on the show. In some of the pictures, we can see Malaika and Sonu recreate the hook step of the song Munni Badnaam Hui.

Recently, on beau Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, Malaika Arora shared a loved-up photo with Arjun and alongside the photo, Malaika called him her ‘Sunshine’. That said, today, Malaika wished her Instafam on the occasion of Independence Day as she shared a photo of the Indian flag and alongside she wrote, “HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY #Jaihind,”

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora embraces the ‘New normal’ as she clicks a morning selfie wearing a mask; See PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement