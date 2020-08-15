Malaika Arora’s pet Casper watches over as she nails a yoga pose & their conversation is too cute to be missed

Today, Malaika Arora took to social media to share a photo with her pet Casper as the two are seen doing yoga asanas. See photo

is a true-blue social media diva and her social media posts grab instant attention. From posting photos with her BFFs to posting workout videos and family photos, we totally love Malaika’s posts and today, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress shared a photo with her pet Casper wherein the two are seen doing yoga. Yes, Malaika’s quarantine workout today involved Casper as the two tried some yoga asanas, and we totally loved her funny twist to yoga as alongside the photo, her caption read, “featured her dog, Casper. The gram was captioned, “Casper saying- hey! U said yoga is relaxing, so that's what am doing...why u twisted that way!? Let me teach u.#casper#CanineGyaan (sic).”

In the photo, we can see Malaika Arora doing the pow pose while Casper watches over Malaika while he is lying on the yoga mat. In the photo, Malaika is wearing a grey coloured sports bra, and she nails her yoga look by tying her hair in a top knot. Now since currently Malaika Arora is seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer, in the coming episodes, we will see Malaika shake a leg with Sonu Sood as the latter will make an appearance on the show. In some of the pictures, we can see Malaika and Sonu recreate the hook step of the song Munni Badnaam Hui.

Recently, on beau ’s birthday, Malaika Arora shared a loved-up photo with Arjun and alongside the photo, Malaika called him her ‘Sunshine’. That said, today, Malaika wished her Instafam on the occasion of Independence Day as she shared a photo of the Indian flag and alongside she wrote, “HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY #Jaihind,”

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora embraces the ‘New normal’ as she clicks a morning selfie wearing a mask; See PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×