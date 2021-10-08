Malaika Arora’s playtime with pet Casper is the cutest thing on internet today; WATCH

Actor and model Malaika Arora is an ardent animal lover who has a special place for furry companions in her heart. Often, she takes to her Instagram space to share glimpses of her adorable moments with pet Casper. Well, Thursday was no different for Malaika as once again the Supermodel of the Year judge was seen doing the same. She shared an adorable video of the two that has melted several hearts on the internet.

Going by the clip, it seems that Casper interrupted mom Malaika’s workout session. Seated on a green mat, the model immediately cradled the pooch in her arms to play with him. From hugs to fun laughs, the duo can be seen enjoying a gala time together. Malaika has donned a white and green sweatshirt paired with matching shorts. Meanwhile a braided hair-do with minimalistic makeup rounds off her entire look. While sharing the clip, Malaika wrote, “Playtime or is it me time ????” before hailing her pooch as a ‘yoga dog’.

Just a few months ago, Malaika shared another cute photo of her pet Casper alongside son Arhaan, who has now moved abroad to pursue his higher studies. In the picture, Arhaan and Casper can be seen relaxing on their comfy bed as the camera captures them. While posting the picture, Malaika wrote, “My loves,my life , my everything.” Take a look at it below:

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts.

