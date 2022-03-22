Malaika Arora’s recent mirror selfie will make you envy her perfect curves as she enjoys in California; PIC

Malaika Arora is one such actress who often leaves her fans and followers lovestruck over her perfect figure. She is a fitness freak and we all know that. The actress never misses her workout and it is a result of this that Malla has got an envious body. Well, she often stuns all her fans by posting a picture of her looking gorgeous on her social media. Today yet again she shared a mirror selfie of her looking every bit stunning and we bet you would Gonot be able to take your eyes off her.

Going by her Instagram stories Malaika Arora is currently in California and having a gala time there. The actress shared a mirror selfie of her. In the picture, she is wearing a sports bra over leggings. Both her sports bra and leggings are of the same print. It is a black and white check on the beige base colour. She stood stylishly in front of the mirror. Sharing this picture Malla wrote, ‘Mirror mirror on the wall, when can I go to the mall????’

Take a look:

Meanwhile, apart from the fashion statements, Malaika has also been making the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo has been dating each other for a while and is often sharing mushy posts on social media. In fact, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor has been all praises for his ladylove and stated that she has changed him as a person. “If I’ve to describe my relationship with Malaika — we’re friends, we can talk about everything, we confide in each other,” Arjun was quoted saying to the Hindustan Times.

