Malaika Arora’s Sunday is all things stylish as she reveals she's 'fully focused' with THIS photo

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a stunning picture from one of her photoshoots and it encapsulates her mood perfectly.

is an avid social media user. She loves to keep her fans entertained and updated with her interesting posts on social media. Yesterday, the diva shared an 'outta focus' moment and today, she has shared a ‘fully focused’ moment on her Instagram. Malaika Arora is looking all stylish in the picture as she can be seen dressed in striped teal pants paired with a classy white shirt. Her laid back Sunday mood has been perfectly captured in the camera as she can be seen relaxing and lounging on a sofa.

While sharing the picture on social media, Malaika wrote, “Ok fully focused today….(sic).” Yesterday, she has shared the same picture and wrote, “Outta focus…(sic).” Malaika Arora recently returned from Dharamshala after celebrating Diwali and spending some quality time with beau . The Bollywood diva was also accompanied by her close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan as Arjun and Bebo’s husband, actor was shooting for their upcoming film Bhoot Police.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s latest picture here:

Malaika Arora had shared several stunning pictures from her recent vacation with Arjun Kapoor in Dharamsala. On Arjun’s birthday last year, the couple had made their relationship official.

A few days back, she shared a loved-up picture with Arjun from their Dharamshala vacation and wrote, “Never a dull moment when ur around.” Soon after she posted the cute picture, several dropped comments on her post. Malaika and Arjun both had tested positive for Covid-19 in September.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

