Malaika Arora’s Wednesday mood is all about staying at home but dreaming of Maldives & we can relate; PHOTO

As we speak, has resumed the shooting of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer wherein she is seen as a judge alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur and on days when Malaika is not shooting, she is mostly chilling with her friends and a few days back, she was snapped outside Amrita Arora’s house with BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan as they met over food and gossip. That said, today, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a series of photos and while in one photo, we can see Casper chilling like a villain, in another photo, we can see this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress clicking a selfie while dreaming of Maldives as along the photo, she wrote, “At home but thinking Maldives…”

A few days back, Malaika Arora was papped outside her parents’ house as just like every year, Malaika Arora, sister Amrita Arora and family catch up on the festival of Onam to eat good food, and make merry. And on the festival of Onam, Malaika Arora headed to her parents house to celebrate the day. Thanks to social media, Malaika shared glimpses from their Onam festivities and an excited Malaika who met her family after five long months, shared pictures from their celebrations together. Featuring sister Amrita Arora and their mother Joyce Arora, Malaika wrote, “Our table is set....and finally after over 5 months we all are together at my parent's home on this very auspicious day of Onam. Thank you mom for this lovely spread. Onam Sadya.”

Now we all know that Malaika Arora is dating Ki & Ka actor , and on beau Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, Malaika Arora shared a loved-up photo with Arjun and alongside the photo, Malaika called him her ‘Sunshine’. Also, whenever these two are asked about their wedding plans, they always maintain that they are in no hurry to get married.

