  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora’s Wednesday mood is all about staying at home but dreaming of Maldives & we can relate; PHOTO

Currently, Malaika Arora is seen as a judge on dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer
7386 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora’s Wednesday mood is all about staying at home but dreaming of Maldives & we can relate; PHOTOMalaika Arora’s Wednesday mood is all about staying at home but dreaming of Maldives & we can relate; PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As we speak, Malaika Arora has resumed the shooting of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer wherein she is seen as a judge alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur and on days when Malaika is not shooting, she is mostly chilling with her friends and a few days back, she was snapped outside Amrita Arora’s house with BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan as they met over food and gossip. That said, today, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a series of photos and while in one photo, we can see Casper chilling like a villain, in another photo, we can see this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress clicking a selfie while dreaming of Maldives as along the photo, she wrote, “At home but thinking Maldives…”

A few days back, Malaika Arora was papped outside her parents’ house as just like every year, Malaika Arora, sister Amrita Arora and family catch up on the festival of Onam to eat good food, and make merry. And on the festival of Onam, Malaika Arora headed to her parents house to celebrate the day. Thanks to social media, Malaika shared glimpses from their Onam festivities and an excited Malaika who met her family after five long months, shared pictures from their celebrations together. Featuring sister Amrita Arora and their mother Joyce Arora, Malaika wrote, “Our table is set....and finally after over 5 months we all are together at my parent's home on this very auspicious day of Onam. Thank you mom for this lovely spread. Onam Sadya.”

Now we all know that Malaika Arora is dating Ki & Ka actor Arjun Kapoor, and on beau Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, Malaika Arora shared a loved-up photo with Arjun and alongside the photo, Malaika called him her ‘Sunshine’. Also, whenever these two are asked about their wedding plans, they always maintain that they are in no hurry to get married.

Check out the photo here:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s pet Casper watches over as she nails a yoga pose & their conversation is too cute to be missed

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement