Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline pose for a PIC & we wonder if Kareena or Arjun Kapoor clicked it

Just like everyone else, celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also geared up for celebrations this Diwali. The one difference this time is that most of them have limited the celebrations to the confines of their own homes. So, they will be observing the festival of lights with only their close friends and loved ones while keeping in mind the vulnerabilities amidst the pandemic. Well, the festivities have already begun and we have been getting glimpses of the same on social media.

Recently, has shared a happy picture with and Jacqueline Fernandez on her Instagram handle. The three of them strike some quirky poses for the camera as they gear up to celebrate Choti Diwali together. Malaika looks ravishing in an ivory gold outfit while Jacqueline stuns in a ravishing black attire. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black kurta and white pajama. Well, this also makes us wonder about the identity of the photographer here who could be either Kareena Kapoor Khan or .

Check out the picture below:

While we await Bebo and Arjun’s pictures to arrive, it is to note that the former and Saif Ali Khan already turned hosts for Karisma Kapoor and her kids the other day. The actress arrived at their home along with parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita on Thursday to take part in the pre-Diwali festivities. Celebrations are going on in full swing at Bebo and Saif’s house already as the couple is all set to embrace parenthood soon.