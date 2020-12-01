  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora says hello to December with sinful treats as she gears up for Christmas festivities

As we enter December, Malaika Arora shared photos of a table full of chocolate and strawberry cakes, muffins and brownies. Check it out below.
22158 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora says hello to December with sinful treats as she gears up for Christmas festivities.Malaika Arora says hello to December with sinful treats as she gears up for Christmas festivities.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malaika Arora seems to have entered her favourite month of the year and took to social media to share her excitement. Every year, December is an eventful time for Malaika as she celebrates Christmas with her family and close friends. Taking to her Instagram, Malaika revealed that she is gearing up for the festivities and seems to have already started to prep the decor in her house. 

Not just that, Malaika also shared a snap of the sinful treats that were given to her to celebrate the beginning of the month of December. In the photo, Malaika's table can be seen full of chocolate and strawberry cakes, muffins and brownies. In another picture, Malika also gave a glimpse of a new piece of decor which features her, son Arhaan Khan and their dog Casper. 

Sharing the photos, Malaika captioned it 'Tis the season' and "It's a strawberry chocolate feast." Check out Malaika's prep for December below: 

Malaika Arora recently made headlines when she went to north India with her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan to visit boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The couple spent Diwali together and some quality time as Arjun took a break from his shoots. Just a few days ago, Malaika shared a loved up photo with Arjun and captioned it, "Never a dull moment when ur around." 

Arjun and Malaika have now been dating each for almost over a year. However, there are no concrete plans on their wedding as yet. 

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora wanting to know ‘Who’ Arjun Kapoor is talking about in recent post is every GIRLFRIEND ever; PIC

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora exudes charm in her casual outfit as she steps out for a walk with her dog Casper
Malaika Arora wanting to know ‘Who’ Arjun Kapoor is talking about in recent post is every GIRLFRIEND ever; PIC
Malaika Arora gives a thumbs up to Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives; See POST
Malaika Arora gives a glimpse of everything she is thankful for on Thanksgiving Day & it includes Arjun Kapoor
PHOTOS: Disha Patani & Malaika Arora flaunt their love for black as they go out and about in the city
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora makes heads turn in one shoulder denim outfit as she steps out in the city
Anonymous 1 hour ago

QUEEN OF SIN. CHEATING ON YOUR HUSBAND WHILE MARRIED WITH YOUR SISTER IN LAWS BOYFRIEND IS A SIN.