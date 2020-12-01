Malaika Arora says hello to December with sinful treats as she gears up for Christmas festivities

As we enter December, Malaika Arora shared photos of a table full of chocolate and strawberry cakes, muffins and brownies. Check it out below.

seems to have entered her favourite month of the year and took to social media to share her excitement. Every year, December is an eventful time for Malaika as she celebrates Christmas with her family and close friends. Taking to her Instagram, Malaika revealed that she is gearing up for the festivities and seems to have already started to prep the decor in her house.

Not just that, Malaika also shared a snap of the sinful treats that were given to her to celebrate the beginning of the month of December. In the photo, Malaika's table can be seen full of chocolate and strawberry cakes, muffins and brownies. In another picture, Malika also gave a glimpse of a new piece of decor which features her, son and their dog Casper.

Sharing the photos, Malaika captioned it 'Tis the season' and "It's a strawberry chocolate feast." Check out Malaika's prep for December below:

Malaika Arora recently made headlines when she went to north India with her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan to visit boyfriend . The couple spent Diwali together and some quality time as Arjun took a break from his shoots. Just a few days ago, Malaika shared a loved up photo with Arjun and captioned it, "Never a dull moment when ur around."

Arjun and Malaika have now been dating each for almost over a year. However, there are no concrete plans on their wedding as yet.

