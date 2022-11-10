Malaika Arora says 'I said Yes' in new PIC; Is she hinting at her engagement with Arjun Kapoor?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The duo made their relationship official a few years back and have been dating each other for a quite long time now. The lovebirds seldom fail to grab fans’ attention with their undeniable chemistry and never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Speaking of which, just a while back, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star shared a new photo of herself on her social media handle with a surprising caption.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a picture and wrote, 'I said yes'. She also added some red heart emojis. However, she did not tag her boyfriend Arjun on it. In the photo, she is seen donning a black sleeveless top and flaunting her happy smile for the camera. Malaika's caption has left fans wondering if she's engaged to Arjun Kapoor or if it's a promotional gimmick. Reacting to the photo, stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, “Oh my god !!!!!!" Karan Tacker also wrote: "Woah woah woah!!!"

Arjun Kapoor on his future wedding

Malaika and Arjun have been fielding questions about marriage for a long time now. Recently, the 2 States actor graced Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 with Sonam Kapoor and talked about his future wedding. He said that it’s not on the cards yet as he wants to focus on his career. "I want to see where I am going. I am a realistic person. I’m not hiding anything and neither am I coy. I want to be more stable, not just financially. If I am happy, only then I can make my partner happy, and a lot of happiness comes from my work," he said.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor work front

On the work front, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora are coming together for a brand new show, Arora Sisters. Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. He will feature next in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy Kuttey and The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar.