Malaika Arora says 'killin it' as she heaps praise on sister Amrita Arora's dance moves from 2006 film.

Malaika Arora is a busy social media bee. While not promoting her own reality shows or business on the gram, the fitness diva shares some adorable photos with family and friends. Over the weekend, Malaika did just that as she heaped praise on her sister Amrita Arora. However, it wasn't a family photo this time around. In fact, Malaika shared a throwback video.

Well, it wasn't just any throwback video. The clip was from Amrita Arora's 2006 film Fight Club Members Only. Amrita starred in the film alongside Dino Morea, Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh and Dia Mirza among others. The film was box office flop but included a song starring Amrita and Dino Morea which made some noise.

Titled Chhore Ki Baatein, the song features Amrita and Dino dancing amid clear blue waters. Sharing the throwback video, Malaika was all praise for her younger sister as she wrote, "killin it u macs ...@amuaroraofficial @thedinomorea."

Check out Malaika's post below and Amrita's song:

Malaika Arora recently sparked health concerns as she skipped the finale of her dance reality show. As per The Indian Express source, “Malaika shot for two days with the team. However, she was feeling a little low. Given the times we are in, she decided to skip the shoot for her and everyone’s safety on the set.”

However, the fitness diva is doing well now.

