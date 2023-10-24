Malaika Arora says ‘never seen myself as an actor’; reacts to break-up rumors with Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is class and elegance personified. She has been in the industry for a very long time, however, it won’t be wrong to say, that the diva is much loved for her sizzling dance moves. At the same time, the audience hasn’t got the chance to see more of her acting in the films. In a recent interview, the actress talked about whether she feels her acting talent hasn’t been tapped for the big screen and reacts to her constant scrutiny in her personal space and breakup rumors with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora says she never wanted to be an actor

Malaika Arora was recently asked if she feels that her ability to act hasn't been utilized for a large-scale film. The actress was quoted saying, “I’ve never seen myself as an actor, and I’ve never wanted to be one.”

She further added that she has never made a choice of doing a particular role. However, she still believes if she ever gets any opportunity where she feels that she could do justice to a role, she will take that up.

The actress asserted that with the advent of OTT, exciting things and good content are available out there. She revealed that she never wanted to act on a big screen, and she is happy doing the song and dance routine. She loves doing that to date.

Malaika Arora on working on television

The Housefull actress will soon return as a judge on a dance reality show after many years. Expressing her excitement to be on TV yet again, the actress shared that she loves TV, and she feels that she was born for it. Recalling the initial phase of her career, Malaika stated that she has been on this medium since the start of her career. From being a VJ to a judge, all her professional transitions happened on television.

She was quoted saying, “I miss it and crave to be on this medium. I also feel that I have been able to make that connection with people through TV.”

Malaika Arora on dealing with scrutiny on her personal life

Apart from her professional front, Malaika has made it to the headlines for her personal life as well. On being asked about her way of dealing with it, she remarked that she has chosen to be in the public eye, so she knows what goes with it.

“Unfortunately, these are the trials of being in the spotlight. I believe that if you are not able to deal with the good and bad, then you are in the wrong profession. Just as I enjoy the good, I have to be able to handle the bad as well. I have made peace with all of this.”

Malaika Arora on break-up rumors with Arjun Kapoor

On being asked about her breakup rumors with Arjun Kapoor, she chose to not speak about her personal space. “I am at that stage where I have spoken when I had to speak. I don’t need to clarify anything because whatever has to be said has already been said,” she stated.

