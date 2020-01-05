Malaika Arora says she is a 'sunshine girl today and everyday' and we totally agree to it; See pic

Today afternoon, Malaika shared a boomerang video of herself. In the video, the actress is swinging her head with her eyes closed and hair open.

The year 2019 has been a special year for and . The lovebirds, who are said to be dating each other for a while, made their relationship official this year and ever since then the duo has thrown the caution to the wind. The diva, who ditched the foreign location this time and had spent the New Year in Goa with Arjun, shared a beautiful picture of herself with her beau which won hearts. Besides this, the actress is also sharing some amazing food photos that she has been snacking to on her Instagram stories.

Today afternoon, Malaika shared a boomerang video of herself. In the video, the actress is swinging her head with her eyes closed and hair open. She has placed her one hand on her head. Sharing the selfie boomerang, Malaika wrote, "Sunshine gurl today and everyday." Well, we totally agree with that Malla. The actress looks stunning opting for a no-makeup selfie. Recently, Malaika was spotted with Arjun Kapoor at the airport as the two returned to the bay from Goa after celebrating New Year.

Check out Malaika's post here:

During a recent interview, when Arjun was asked about his marriage plans to Malaika, he had said that marriage is definitely not going to happen now. He said, “I'm happy on both, the personal and professional fronts. I have always been open. Be assured that I will not shock you all; if there is something to be spoken about, I will inform you all and make you a part of it."

