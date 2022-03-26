Malaika Arora says she's 'pulling a Karan Johar' in latest PIC; Can you spot the similarity?

Malaika Arora is one of the Bollywood stars that never misses an opportunity to take over social media with her stunning photos. The Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress is frequently seen uploading photos from her vacations and shoots, as well as giving fans a taste of her fashion choices. Malaika is now in the United States and is keeping her followers up to date on her travels. Today, she uploaded another gorgeous selfie but it had a twist to it: A very strong Karan Johar connection.

Malaika Arora looked super classy and chic in the picture that she shared on her Instagram story. She wore a thick cream-coloured puffer jacket. Her face had minimal makeup and it glowed beautifully. Okay, now you must be wondering about the Karan Johar connection we talked about? Well, she wore these humongous sunglasses that you’d always spot Karan Johar sporting. Along with the picture, Malaika aptly wrote, “Pulling a Karan Johar’. Well, she pulled it off and how! Her winter fashion game is right on point in the picture. Previously, Malaika spent some quality time with her son Arhaan in San Fransico. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a happy picture with Arhaan from the museum in the city.

Check Malaika's story HERE

In addition to her fashion statements, Malaika Arora often makes headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been dating for a while and are very frank about it. They frequently make lovey-dovey posts on social media that always go viral instantaneously.

Also Read: Malaika Arora keeps her winter style on fleek in silver jacket as she vacations in New York; PIC