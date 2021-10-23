Malaika Arora says she's unaffected by trolls: I have built this shield to protect me & my family

For Btown celebs, with the appreciation and love from fans, there also comes trolling from netizens. Be it criticising a star's work or look, trolls spare no one when. Malaika Arora, who has been in the public eye for the longest time, has revealed her mantra of dealing with the trolling culture in a recent chat. The diva, who turns 48 today, revealed that she remains 'unaffected' by unnecessary trolls and doesn't pay too much heed to their troll comments.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Malaika said that over a period of time, she has understood the importance of being 'unapologetic' about her decisions. The popular star shared that being in the public eye, criticism is there but she went on to share how she deals with trolls. She said, "I don’t pay any attention to negative comments or trolls. It’s certainly challenging, but over the years, I’ve realised that not letting these unnecessary trolls get to you is the best way to be." She added that she has always been open minded and non judgemental.

I don’t pay any attention to negative comments or trolls. It’s certainly challenging, but over the years, I’ve realised that not letting these unnecessary trolls get to you is the best way to be. Malaika Arora

Talking about trolling, Malaika added, "I’ve chosen my happiness over anybody’s opinion about me." However, this was not always the case for her. Malaika shared that earlier she used to get affected but over the years, her mantra changed. She told the daily, "With time, I have become more vocal about trolling, but fundamentally, I am unaffected. I have built this shield to protect me and my family that keeps me going. I am more certain about keeping my sanity than wasting it on something unsubstantial."

Meanwhile, Malaika has been on a roll and is judging reality shows back to back. Earlier, she was a part of the judges panel of MTV Super Model of the year and now, she is back on the sets of India's Best Dancer season 2. The diva has joined Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur to judge India's Best Dancer season 2. Apart from this, on her birthday today, Malaika intends to have a quiet celebration with her loved ones.

Also Read|Malaika Arora reveals her 48th birthday plans; Shares how it's 'strange' not having son Arhaan around