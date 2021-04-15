Malaika Arora says 'Tayyar ho jao' & styles up denims with yellow shirt for WFH as Janta Curfew begins; PHOTO

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle to shell out 'work from home' style goals in a casual look. As the state went into a partial lockdown owing to COVID 19 cases, the diva urged all to mask up and stay home.

Over the past few weeks, the cases of COVID 19 have been on the rise and hence, several restrictions recently were announced by many states in the country including Maharashtra. While section 144 was implemented in Maharashtra, many celebs geared up to work from home. Joining them, shared her look for working from home as she urged all to stay indoors and keep their masks on amid the COVID 19 surge. The star has been spending time at home over the past few days and working from home.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a photo in which she could be seen cooped up on her couch. However, despite working from home, Malaika dolled up pretty well and shelled out style goals for all. In the photo, she is seen clad in a bright yellow shirt with blue denim jeans. With it, her hair was neatly tied up in a high bun and she is seen sporting spectacles while reading on her phone. She added yellow earrings to match her top and completed her work from home look.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Tayyar ho jao n work from home #wfh#stayhome #maskup (Get ready and work from home)" As soon as Malaika shared her photo, fans started pouring in sweet comments on the same. Many loved her look in the picture.

Meanwhile, recently, Malaika was in the headlines over her recent photo for a promotional campaign in which she was seen sporting a massive ring on her finger. Seeing the post, many tagged to ask if the couple was secretly engaged.

