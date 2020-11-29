Malaika Arora says there's 'never a dull moment' around Arjun Kapoor as she shares postcard worthy holiday pic
Malaika Arora made her way to the hills in North India a few weeks ago to celebrate Diwali with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika was accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur as both the actresses decided to visit their better halves while they were away shooting in Dalhousie. The couples celebrated Diwali in Dharamshala and made the most of their holiday. Thanks to their active social media presence, we got to see a whole lot of photos on Instagram.
While Kareena did share her moments with Saif and Taimur on the gram, Malaika chose to share only solo photos. Throughout their holiday, fans did not get a glimpse of Arjun and Malika together. On Sunday, Malaika took to Instagram to share her first photo with Arjun from Dharamshala.
In the photo, the fitness diva can be seen posing with Arjun against the backdrop of a historic structure as they laugh their hearts out. Malaika can be seen clinging to Arjun as he holds her close in the photo. Sharing the loved up snap, Malaika captioned it, "Never a dull moment when ur around."
Check out Malaika and Arjun's photo:
Looks like the yoga enthusiast has been missing her mini vacation as well as beau Arjun Kapoor who continues to shoot for his horror comedy with Saif, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Meanwhile, both Arjun and Malaika recently appeared in the new Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which has taken social media by storm. What are your thoughts on Malaika's latest photo? Let us know in the comments below.
ALSO READ: Malaika Arora wanting to know ‘Who’ Arjun Kapoor is talking about in recent post is every GIRLFRIEND ever; PIC