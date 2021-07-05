Malaika Arora says 'Uff' as she gushes over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's cute PDA moment

Over the weekend, Malaika Arora took to social media to dote over one of her favourite couples -- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

often uses social media to express what's on her mind. From sharing the benefits of yoga and daily exercise to mindful an guilt-free eating, the fitness enthusiast has a large following on Instagram for the same. Over the weekend, Malaika Arora took to social media to dote over one of her favourite couples -- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

For the unversed, the former lovers who were once engaged reignited their romance last month. Since then, they have been spotted multiple times cuddling and kissing in public, on dinner dates and taking vacations. Recently, the couple jetted off to the Hamptons where they were spotted enjoying a walk together on Saturday.

The photos from Lopez and Affleck's Hampton have since gone viral and Malaika took to her Instagram Story to gush over them. Sharing a cute PDA moment from Jen and Ben's Hamptons trip, Malaika wrote, "Uffff," with a red heart emoji.

JLo and Ben Affleck reignited their romance after ending their respective relationships with Alex Rodriguez and Ana De Armas. Their whirlwind romance has also led to the couple getting to know and spending time with each other's kids.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and are going strong and have been dating for almost two years now, if not more. Recently, Arjun even purchased an expansive 4BHK space close to girlfriend Malaika's home in Mumbai's suburbs.

Credits :Pinkvilla

