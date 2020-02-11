Malaika Arora seems visibly irked as she returns from Jaisalmer with Gauri Khan & Amrita Arora; Watch

While Gauri Khan quickly exited the airport, Malaika and Amrita had to wait a bit until their car arrived. Check out the video below.

After a fabulous weekend of celebrations in Jaisalmer, , and sister Amrita Arora returned to the bay on Tuesday morning. The celebs were spotted exiting the domestic airport and as always looked on point with their airport looks. The trio were also surrounded by fans who tried to squeeze in for a quick selfie. While Gauri Khan quickly exited the airport, Malaika and Amrita had to wait a bit until their car arrived. And looks like while they awaited, Malaika visibly seemed pissed off as she spoke to the driver on her phone.

In the video, an irked Malaika can be heard saying, "Humlog udhar nahi aa sakte," she again goes on to repeat the same thing amid the paparazzi chaos. The social media star also went on to explain the situation to her sister Amrita before they finally left the airport. Check out the video below:

The trio along with , Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Maheep Kapoor, Rahul Khanna and Shweta Bachchan had jetted off to the Golden City to celebrate the Arvind Dubash’s 50th birthday. The Le Bal Oriental-themed party saw the who’s who of Bollywood, and all of them were co-ordinated in royal attires. Pictures of the same flooded on social media and it definitely seemed like a spectacular event.

Check out some pictures from the high-end Jaisalmer bash:

Read More