Malaika Arora sends advance Holi wishes with a monochrome pic as she tries 'blending into the weekend'

Malaika Arora has begun her weekend on a healthy note as she shared a photo in a fit look. Along with her monochrome photo, Malaika wished all 'Happy Holi' in advance and urged all to stay safe amid rising COVID 19 cases.

Over the past few weeks, the COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra have been on the rise and owing to the same, a night curfew is in place and celebrations for Holi once again this year are a complete 'no-no.' Amid this, the long weekend ahead of Holi is here and star has sent advance Holi wishes for fans along with a word of caution about staying safe and at home amid the rising cases of COVID 19 in the state.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a photo in which she is seen clad in athleisure. Sporting a sports bralette with matching patterned tights, Malaika looked quite fit as she flaunted her toned body. The star also was seen sporting a high ponytail and it appeared as if Malaika was clicking a photo while leaning on the balcony. With her back towards the camera, fans wondered who was the man behind the lens. With the monochrome photo, Malaika sent love to all on Holi.

Sharing her thoughts, Malaika wrote, "Blending into the weekend! Wish you all a happy Holi in advance! Stay safe everybody!Stay home everybody!!#picnpic."

Among the fitness lovers in Bollywood, Malaika is the one who always manages to leave fans in awe of her dedication to fitness. She keeps sharing her workout tricks and tips on her Instagram and inspires fans to pay attention to their fitness. Recently, she partied with her beau and other friends at sister Amrita Arora's house and photos from the same night went viral on social media.

