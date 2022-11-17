Malaika Arora sends best wishes to ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for his new project; Giorgia Andriani reacts too

Arbaaz Khan, who was last seen in the Sudhir Mishra-directed series Tanaav, recently took to his Instagram account to share an update about his upcoming project Patna Shukla. He shared a picture, revealing that the shooting for the film has begun. Patna Shukla is being produced under his own production house, and in his caption, he revealed that the team has begun filming for the film in Bhopal. His post garnered comments from various celebrities such as Sanjay Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and others. Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife Malaika Arora, and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani also dropped comments, wishing him all the best. Malaika Arora’s comment on Arbaaz Khan’s post

In his Instgaram post, Arbaaz Khan posted a picture of the clapboard with the details about the movie written on it. In his caption, he introduced the cast of Patna Shukla, which includes Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Anushka Kaushik. He wrote, “Patna Shuka, An Arbaazkhanproduction begins its filming in Bhopal with a start to finish shooting schedule.. Our powerhouse cast and crew includes @officialraveenatandon,@satishkaushik2178,@manavvij,@iamroysanyal,@jatingoswami_official,@ree_anushka @gaur_amit,WriterDirector #vivekbudakoti,Dop @nehapartimatiyani EP @shardasingh009 @ajay.chabbria.” Malaika Arora sent her best wishes to Arbaaz for the new venture, and wrote, “All the best @arbaazkhanofficial.” Meanwhile, Arbaaz’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani also reacted to his post and dropped a heart emoji. Sanjay Kapoor commented, “All the best darling @arbaazkhanofficial,” while Pulkit Samrat dropped clapping hand emojis.

When Arbaaz Khan talked about his equation with Malaika Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, who got divorced in 2017, share a cordial relationship. They are parents to a 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz talked about his equation with Malaika, and said that they have both grown up to be different people, and have accepted a lot of things about each other. “We’ve got to move on in life, we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up,” said Arbaaz.

ALSO READ: Here's what Arbaaz Khan has to say on 'humongous' 21-year age difference with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani