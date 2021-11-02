Malaika Arora sends birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan, lauds him for making everyday better for people

Malaika Arora has been a friend to Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan for a long time now. The actress has given some hit dance numbers whenever she has teamed up with King Khan on screen. Be it Chaiyya Chaiyaa from Dil Se or Kaal Dhamaal from Kaal, the two have always entertained fans with their dancing skills. Well, today on SRK’s birthday the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to write a long heartwarming note for the actor and wish him on his special day.