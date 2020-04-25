Malaika Arora sends good vibes with a sun kissed selfie and kick starts the weekend on positive note

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram. The diva seemed in a pensive mood amid the COVID 19 lockdown and expressed gratitude for what she has in these times in a note.

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, several celebs are cooped up at home and have been spending time with their families. Among them, has been making the most of her time at home and is spending time with her son and pet Casper. Often, Malaika also shares a glimpse into quarantine life at home and leaves fans in awe. From indulging in cooking to working out virtually to bingeing on web shows with friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika is doing it all at home.

On Saturday, the diva kicked off her weekend on a positive note. Malaika shared a gorgeous selfie and made fans fall in love with her hair and skin. Clad in a casual black tank top, Malaika looked absolutely gorgeous in her deglam avatar in the sun kissed selfie. With the sun falling on her skin, the glow left fans gushing over her look. With her hair left open and falling over her face, Malaika looked beyond beautiful as she sent out good vibes amid lockdown.

Also Read|Katrina Kaif & Malaika Arora gush over Arjun Kapoor’s latest post inspiring us to stay positive amid lockdown

Malaika also seemed to be in a pensive mood on Saturday morning and penned a thoughtful note with the selfie. She wrote, “Another week goes by... wondering wat awaits us....but for now loving the sun on my skin n the wind in my hair n the comfort of knowing that I have a roof over my head with my loved ones .#gratitudeonly #staypositive #stayhomestaysafe #inthistogether.”

Check out Malaika Arora’s photo:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, often Malaika shares a glimpse of her routine at home. She even has shared a couple of recipes while making them at home. From making ladoos to curry, the diva seems to be indulging in her hobbies while spending time at home. On the work front, Malaika was judging India’s

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×