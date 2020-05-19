Malaika Arora shares a hilarious meme mocking her song Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2 amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Malaika Arora brightens up everyone's mood by sharing a hilarious meme of her song Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2.

Due to the increase in the number of cases in India of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an extended lockdown till May 31st. Everyone has been making the best use of their quarantine period by indulging in varied activities and trying to learn something new while at home. Bollywood celebrities have been trying to bring out their hidden talents like poetry, sketching, writing and more amid the lockdown. Among all has been quarantining at home with her son , and although we miss Malaika’s gym photos, what keeps all of her fans happy are her social media updates.

Recently, Malaika shared a hilarious way to brighten up everyone's mood amid lockdown. Sharing a meme mocking her song Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2, the diva shared a photo of Anarkali lying down while her lover and Prince Salim adorably looks at her while holding her hand. Giving a hilarious twist to this romantic picture, it has, "Thank God tum yaha ho Anarkali.. Malaika Arora keh rahi thi ki tum Disco chali", written on it. Sharing this meme, Malaika captioned it with a lot of laugh emojis and we can totally relate to her expression.

(Also Read: Malaika Arora boomerangs and spins into a ‘new dawn’ as she shares a pensive note amid the lockdown)

For the uninitiated, the song Anarkali Disco Chali featured Malaika shaking a leg with Mithun Chakraborty and Boman Irani. The diva looked stunning while grooving with Mithun and Boman in this peppy dance number.

Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, the diva has been spending time at home and often she video calls her sister, Amrita Arora and best friend Malaika Arora. A few weeks back, Malaika, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and Kareena video called each other and enjoyed a season of Four More Shots Please. Even amid the lockdown, the divas are ensuring they catch up with each other via video calls.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×