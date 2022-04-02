Malaika Arora is ‘shaken’ after accident, has had a few stitches; Report

Malaika Arora was rushed to a hospital after she suffered injuries in an accident. Her car met with an accident after the driver reportedly lost balance and bumped into three other cars near the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khopoli. Malaika has been admitted at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. A news agency reached out to a source close to Malaika who said that the model-actress is shaken after the incident.

A source close to Malaika reportedly told India Today, "Malaika is shaken by the incident but doing okay. She has had a few stitches and is doing fine. She didn’t have any major head injury as she had a cushion next to her head. She should be back home by Sunday afternoon."

ETimes had also reached out to Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, who said that the former is now getting better. She further shared that Malaika will be kept under observation for some time.

Throwing light on the incident, Khopoli police reportedly told a news portal that the accident took place at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is infamous for being an accident-prone area. “Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear,” a police inspector said. It was further reported that an FIR will be registered to investigate the accident in length.

As per reports, Malaika’s vehicle, a Range Rover, was sandwiched between two tourist vehicles. Assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar informed that they have received the registration number of all three cars and would now contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Malaika had travelled to attend a fashion event this afternoon.

