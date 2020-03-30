Malaika Arora shares an adorable photo with her ‘quarantine love’ and it’s NOT Arjun Kapoor; Check it out

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a photo with her ‘quarantine love’ amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and it will leave you with a smile on your face. Check it out.

Coronavirus lockdown may have compelled Bollywood celebs to stay at home, but surely not without their near and dear ones. has also been spending time at home amidst the COVID 19 lockdown and has been sharing her workout routines as well on social media. However, besides working out, spending time with her son , Malaika also has found company in her ‘quarantine love’ and it’s not actor . Arjun has been spending time at his house with sister Anshula and has been sharing photos from there.

On Monday, Malaika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her perfect moments with her ‘quarantine love’ and it is none other than her pet dog Casper. Often, Malaika shares adorable photos with her pet dog Casper and leaves netizens in awe. On Monday, Arora kicked off her week on a pawfect note with her pet and shared a photo with Casper. In the picture, we can see Malaika cuddling next to Casper and we couldn’t get enough of the cuteness.

Malaika captioned the photo as, “#unconditionallove #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove.” Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Malaika has been conducting online Yoga classes and has been sharing her workout regimen on social media as well. When PM Narendra Modi called for Janta curfew on March 22, 2020, Malaika and Arjun also supported it and even applauded the medical staff from their balconies on the same day. Photos of the two went viral on social media. On the work front, Malaika is seen on India’s Best Dancer as a judge with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Check out Malaika’s photo:

Credits :Instagram

