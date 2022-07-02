Malaika Arora shares an adorable PIC with her pet dog Casper; Asks 'when did he get this big'

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest and most stunning actresses in Bollywood. The 48-year-old actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and being an avid user of Instagram, the actress keeps sharing her life updates and travel diaries in the form of videos and photos. Scrolling through Malaika's social media handle, one can easily come to know that the actor loves showering love on her closest people and another person who often pops up on her social media feed is her adorable little dog, Casper.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star is often spotted going for walks with her furry pooch Casper. She has often managed to leave the internet in awe with photos of her dog. Speaking of which, earlier today, yet again Malaika shared an adorable picture with her dog. In it, the duo is seen standing inside the lift and posing for the camera. She captioned it: When did my baby casper get this big ???? #whoscarryingwhohome #mommyduties ( p.s who’s a better poser ????) Reacting to the photo, Farah Khan commented: "Awwwwwww he s carrying u dfntly" A few hours back, on her Instagram story, Malaika also posted a photo of her son Arhaan Khan and her dog.

Recently, Malaika was in Paris with her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo had jetted off to celebrate the Ek Villain actor's 37th birthday together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

