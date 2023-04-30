Malaika Arora shares beau Arjun Kapoor's new pics from Berlin vacay as she misses him: 'Show me your face'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo keeps dishing out major couple goals on social media. Recently, they jetted off to Berlin for a relaxing getaway. They even offered beautiful glimpses of their dreamy vacay on Instagram. While Malaika returned to the city recently but Arjun is still holidaying there. A while ago, Malaika took to her handle to share black and white pictures of Arjun from their vacation as she is missing him.

Malaika Arora misses Arjun Kapoor in new post

Malaika shared pictures of Arjun that she clicked during their Berlin vacay. In the pictures, Arjun is seen sporting a t-shirt styled with a hoodie jacket. The actor looks like a dapper dude in the monochrome shots. Along with the pictures, Malaika wrote a sweet note for him. Her post read, "Major missin … @arjunkapoor #showmeurface#myphotography." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans of the couple were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for quite some time. Every now and then, the reports of their wedding go viral. Recently, in an interview with Brides Today, Malaika indirectly hinted at their wedding. She said that she wants to her relationship with Arjun to the next level. She said, "I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready."

Work front

Arjun was last seen in Kuttey alongside Tabu. Next, he will be seen in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.

