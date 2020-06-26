Malaika Arora shares a beautiful picture of beau Arjun Kapoor on his birthday and called him her ‘sunshine’

Arjun Kapoor Birthday: As Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today, his lady love Malaika Arora wishes him with a sweet message.

and have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. The couple, who have been dating each other for quite some time, made their relationship official last year and ever since then they have thrown caution to the wind. Arjun and Malaika don’t leave a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance and their love filled pics on social media are always a treat for their fans. So as the Gunday actor is celebrating a milestone birthday this year as he turned 35 today, all eyes were on Malaika’s birthday wish for the man of her life.

And finally, the diva did post a beautiful message for Arjun on Instagram. Malaika shared a charming picture of the Panipat actor wherein he looked dapped in his grey coloured t-shirt and was seen flaunting his contagious smile. In the caption, the gorgeous actress showered love on Arjun and wrote, “Happy bday my sunshine @arjunkapoor” followed by hugging face emoticons. She had also shared another stunning picture of herself with Arjun Kapoor and their friend Samyukta Nair and wrote, “Bday twins”.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s birthday post for Arjun Kapoor:

As of now, given the COVID 19 pandemic, Arjun Kapoor is likely to have quarantine birthday. Talking about the work front, he will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite his which happens to be a black comedy. Interestingly, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks Arjun third collaboration with Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

