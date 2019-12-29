Malaika Arora shares a beautiful post wishing beau Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday

Today, on the occasion of Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday, Malaika has shared a cute pic of Anshula dressed in a red top holding a cute little puppy in her arms.

is one name that tops the list of fashionistas in Bollywood. Powering her way into fashion rulebooks, Malaika is known for her rigorous fitness regime and her sensational gym looks. The actress has been the talk of the town with since the two expressed their love for each other. Arjun for the first time posted an adorable photo with Malaika on the diva's birthday and Malaika expressed her love for the actor on his birthday, sharing their vacation pics.

Today, on the occasion of Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday, Malaika has shared an adorable post on her Instagram story. Sharing a cute pic of Anshula dressed in a red top holding a cute little puppy in her arms, Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday @anshulakapoor. Love n hugs." Now isn't that too cute? Malaika and Anshula share a great rapport with each other. They have been many a time spotted together and have been posting pictures with each other. On the other hand, Arjun has time and again proven his love for his sister through social media.

Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

Recently during a media interaction, Arjun Kapoor opened about his marriage. He said that whenever he will get married, he will inform the media as there is nothing to hide from his side, however, he is not looking to get married anytime soon. In a recent interview, when Malaika Arora was asked about one thing that Arjun Kapoor hates about her and she said that Arjun Kapoor doesn’t like her pictures because he thinks that she does a really crappy job at clicking his pictures. “He just clicks way better pictures of me, whatever pictures I click just fail in comparison,” said Mala.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora ups her fashion game in an all black gym look after her workout

Credits :Instagram

Read More