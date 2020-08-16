  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora shares an easy DIY scrub on her social media

Dancing diva Malaika Arora has a beauty tip that can be easily followed by anyo
1970 reads Mumbai Updated: August 16, 2020 08:10 pm
Malaika Arora shares an easy DIY scrub on her social mediaMalaika Arora shares an easy DIY scrub on her social media

"Who said coffee is always bad for your health. Here's a tip to turn that villain into a hero," she captioned her post on Instagram.

Then she shared how to go about it. "Body scrub: Mix the leftover coffee ground with Some brown sugar and coconut oil. It serves as an easy, instant and aromatic home scrub. The caffeine in the coffee has potent antioxidants that help protect skin from sun damage and helps promote overall skin health #MalaikasTrickOrTip #OrganicBodyScrub#DIYBodyScrub," she wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Among various things, Malaika has been doling out some skincare tips on social media.

Earlier in a clip, she was seen talking about the benefits of aloe vera and shared that she uses it on herself as her skin is very sensitive.

Also Read: Malaika Arora’s pet Casper watches over as she nails a yoga pose & their conversation is too cute to be missed

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement