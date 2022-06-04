Malaika Arora shares a glimpse of her Turkey vacation; Is boyfriend Arjun Kapoor clicking her stunning PICS?

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and style and is known for setting trends of high standards. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, Malaika certainly knows how to look perfect everywhere. The 48-year-old actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and being an avid user of Instagram, the actress keeps sharing her life updates in the form of videos and photos. Meanwhile, the ageless beauty is currently holidaying in Turkey and has shared a few glimpses of her trip on her Instagram stories.

In one of the pictures, we can see a landscape pic from Antalya and Malaika captioned it as ‘Bliss’. In another IG story, Malla shared a pic of herself in which she is seen walking towards a beach after a day well spent. However, in the third pic, the actress can’t decide which Turkish towel to purchase, captioning it, ‘’Can’t decide which Turkish towel.’’ Malaika is surely having the time of her life.

Have a look at Malaika’s stories:

Malaika had recently shared a reel on her Instagram in which she was seen hopping on an Insta trend. In the video, she could be seen donning a shimmery fringe top and skirt as she danced on the Insta trend ‘money don’t jiggle jiggle’ with two others. The diva looked absolutely gorgeous in the video. She also captioned the video as, ‘’Felt cute, shot it, won’t delete it #trendingreels #moneydontjigglejiggle.’’

Meanwhile, the actress has been rocking the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo has been giving major couple goals for a long time now. However, they are often trolled for their age gap ever since they officially confirmed their relationship. She has a son Arhaan from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in a special number of Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Pataakha.’