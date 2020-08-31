Malaika Arora shares glimpses of Onam festivities with sister Amrita Arora and family; See Photos

Kangana Ranaut recently noticed her Twitter followers have been decreasing every day and wonders what might be the reason.

Malaika Arora is an avid social media user. The actress often shares her workout routines and other regular activities to keep her fans up to date and entertained. Most recently, she took to her social media account and shared glimpses of her celebrating Onam along with family. Malaika was excited to meet them after a span of five months due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram account, Malaika shares a series of pictures of having lunch with her sister Amrita Arora, mom Joyce Arora and the rest of the family. Sharing pictures from their lunch, the actress captioned her post saying, “Our table is set ... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread Onam Sadya..#avial #erissery #pulissery #kootucurry #olan #sambar #velarikkapachadi #muttaikosethoran #vazhakaimezhukkapurati #mattachoru #nei #sambaram #injipuli #narangaachar #pappadam #paladapayasam #adapradhaman.”

Here is Malaika Arora's post:

Amrita Arora also uploaded a picture of herself alongside sis Malaika and mom Joyce and captioned it saying, “Happy Onam. Was indeed an amazing family day at my parents after 5 months. Mom, you have outdone yourself.” On a more professional front, Malaika is currently a judge on reality TV show India’s Best Dancer.

