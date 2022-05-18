Malaika Arora shares happy picture with mum and sis Amrita from their vacay; Twinkle Khanna, Seema Khan react

Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a joyous picture on her Instagram account in which she is seen with her mother Joyce Arora and sister Malaika Arora, from a resort in Himalaya, calling it her happy place. Malaika said her home is where her mother is. Calling her candid picture a perfect shot, the actress said she can't believe she is surrounded by so much love.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Malaika captioned it, "Ananda = Happiness I don't know what else to say. In a place that makes me happy, there's not much more I can ask for. It's rare that someone captures a picture so candid at a time so perfect that you just know this one's going to go into the "Can't believe I am surrounded by so much love" pile. Home is mum, home is US.

The picture garnered many reactions from her fans and friends from the industry. Twinkle Khanna, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in comments. Where a fan called her gorgeous, another one called her an icon of beauty.

Have a look at Malaika Arora's vacay photo:

On the personal front, Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they are the most talked-about couple in Bollywood. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. However, rumours are rife that the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot by the end of this year.

A report in BollywoodLife suggests that Arjun and Malaika have decided to get married in November or December. “Arjun and Malaika have decided to get married. The couple will have an intimate winter wedding in Mumbai. The wedding will be hosted by family and very close friends in the industry. The members will include Arjun Kapoor's entire family and Malaika’s parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list," the report said.

While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Due to the age gap between the two, the couple has been subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and trolling many times.

