Malaika Arora shares her 'state of mind' with a sun kissed selfie & tells fans to 'Follow the light'; See Post

Malaika Arora recently took to her social media handle to share a gorgeous sunkissed selfie of her.
22158 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora shares her 'state of mind' with a sun kissed selfie & tells fans to 'Follow the light'; See Post
Malaika Arora had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago. Now, the star is healthy as she has recovered fully from Coronavirus. The actress recently took to her social media handle to share a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie. She flaunts her no-makeup look and kept her hair open. While sharing the picture, she wrote,“Follow the light ....#sunshinestateofmind #rayofhope.”

Malaika’s post has been liked by her friends from the film industry including Seema Khan, Pooja Bedi and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades commented on her post with a ‘Lit’ emoji.

Check out Malaika Arora’s latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Follow the light ....#sunshinestateofmind  #rayofhope

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika has also shared a throwback picture with her close friend, Mallika Bhat and sister Amrita Arora to wish her friend on her birthday today. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday my gurlfrandddd @mallika_bhat ... love ya ”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday my gurlfrandddd @mallika_bhat ... love ya

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Earlier, when Malaika recovered from Coronavirus, she had posted, "Out and about...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

Also Read: Malaika Arora fights 'midweek blues' with a blue outfit and her sister Amrita is impressed; See Pic

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

