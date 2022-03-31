Malaika Arora shares her Wednesday mood car selfie and it is just too gorgeous; PIC

Malaika Arora is one of the Bollywood stars that never misses an opportunity to take over social media with her stunning photos. The Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress is frequently seen uploading photos from her vacations and shoots, as well as giving fans a taste of her fashion choices. Malaika is now in the United States and is keeping her followers up to date on her travels. Just a while ago, she uploaded an Uber-cool selfie on her Instagram and took our breath away!

In the picture that Malaika uploaded on her Instagram story, she looked absolutely stunning. It was a no-makeup selfie and her natural face looked radiant. She was clad in a checkered shirt and her face was done in an effortlessly pretty bun. Oh, and can we forget her perfectly manicured hands? She looked intensely into the camera as she posed for the car selfie. Well, truly, Malaika is a beauty to behold!

Malaika has been making headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, in addition to her fashion statements. The couple has been dating for a while and frequently make sentimental things on social media which instantly go viral. In fact, the 2 States actor has lavished praise on his ladylove, claiming that she has transformed him into a better person. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun said, “If I’ve to describe my relationship with Malaika — we’re friends, we can talk about everything, we confide in each other.” The two are widely shipped by fans.

