Malaika Arora shares how Coronavirus has impacted the airport looks with a meme; Check it out

While the world is on a high alert after Coronavirus has emerged a threat to all, recently, Malaika Arora shared a meme on how the virus has affected people’s airport looks. Check it out.

A potential threat to mankind, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) originated in the city of Wuhan in China and has caused massive turmoil across the globe as it continues to spread from one country to another. While the serious issue is being tackled by the governments and health professionals, memes on Coronavirus have been spreading on social media too. Recently, shared one of the memes on Coronavirus to show how the disease has brought about a change in airport looks.

Malaika took to her Instagram story to share a photo collage that reflects the difference between airport looks in 2019 and 2020. In one photo, a woman can be seen walking easy-breezy without any mask or cover while in another picture, a lady is covered head to toe. Malaika shared the meme on social media and captioned it with 3 monkey-faced emoticons with eyes covered. The Chaiyya Chaiyya diva joked about how people may be covering themselves up in the current times at the airport to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Due to Coronavirus, several celebs are seen at the airport with a mask on. Now, the meme Malaika shared is one of the many others that are circulating on social media amidst the spread of the deadly virus from country to country.

Check out the meme Malaika’s shared:

Meanwhile, owing to Coronavirus, too cancelled her plans of travelling to Paris fashion week. As per recent reports, Coronavirus alert has been issued by the government in the Delhi-NCR region too. On the work front, Malaika is currently seen on India’s Best Dancer as a judge with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

